The NHL returns to play after the Olympic break on Wednesday. Some teams are returning from the break worried about injuries sustained during the Games. One of those injuries was to Josh Morrissey, who played for Team Canada and is a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

Now, an update on the status of the defenseman has been given by Jets coach Scott Arniel, per NHL.com.

“He will not be available for Vancouver; we'll kind of give you a heads-up from there,” Arniel said.

Morrissey was injured in Canada's first game of the round robin stage of the men's tournament. He did not play in another game following the injury, but did take part in some practice. He has since been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 12, the date that he was injured.

The blueliner leads the Jets in ice time this year, playing 24:37 per game. He has played in all 56 games for the club so far in 2025-26, finding the back of the net 10 times while adding 32 helpers. That places him fourth on the team in points this year, while also being a major player on the powerplay plus a standout defender. He is tied for the team lead in plus/minus, and he also leads defenseman in expected goals against per 60 minutes of ice time.

Morrissey will be out for Wednesday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Still, he was not ruled out for the rest of the road trip. Winnipeg faces the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night and then the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

The Jets are 22-26-8 on the season, which places them in seventh in the Central Division. They are also 11 points outside of a playoff spot. Missing Morrissey for an extended period of time would likely dash any chances the Jets have to make the playoffs, so hopefully, he will return soon.