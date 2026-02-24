On Sunday, Team USA made Olympic history. Jack Hughes scored in overtime to lift the United States over Canada, winning their first gold medal since 1980. This resulted in an invitation to the White House from President Donald Trump.

Still, the invite was not without controversy as the women's team also won the gold, and comments from the President raised eyebrows after the men's victory.

“We’ll do the White House…we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys,” Trump said to the men's team after the victory. “And we have to, I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that? I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

In the clip that circulated of the celebration and Trump's comments, players can be heard laughing. Hughes has since downplayed the entire scenario to the media, according to Tyler Kuehl of Daily Faceoff.

“People are so negative out there,” Hughes said. “They are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing. Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes’ Village, I think we are so tight with their group.”

The gold medal-winning goal-scorer went on to talk more about the relationship between the two teams.

“After we won the gold medal, we were in the cafeteria at 3.30 a.m. in the morning with them and we go from there, pack our bags and we’re on the bus….I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us.”

Meanwhile, the women's team also got an invite, but declined the invite via a statement to NBC News.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”