Alysa Liu won an Olympics gold medal in women's figure skating by executing a sensational routine, but the inspiring amount of authenticity she radiated in the Winter Games is what will turn her into an undeniable sensation. The 20-year-old American exhibited irrepressible joy in the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 19, capping off a comeback story for the ages. She is effortlessly uplifting and charming people around the country, including those in her own backyard.

During a Big Ten gymnastics clash with Illinois in the State Farm Center, UCLA Bruins junior Katelyn Rosen broke out a figure skating-themed celebration after sticking the landing in her balance beam routine. She later clarified that it was a tribute to the woman who may be the face of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

“alysa liu i’m your biggest fan,” Rosen posted on X. The two-time Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-American helped her team edge out the Fighting Illini and improve to a perfect 6-0 in conference competition, and she made sure to add some flair to the mat. Rosen's version of an Axel jump should catch Liu's attention, especially since the latter happens to be a student at UCLA.

The Oakland, California native enrolled in the Los Angeles-based university during her approximate two-year retirement from figure skating, as she made it a priority to enjoy life away from the ice. Liu took a hiatus from her studies to prepare for the Games, and if and when she does return to UCLA, she will do so as a two-time Olympics gold medalist.

Of course, Liu's reach obviously extends far beyond her home state. She taught young athletes everywhere that it is possible to have a good time while competing in one of the most high-pressure environments in the globe. The gold medal-winning skate will live on forever, but her message will resonate for some time as well.

Katelyn Rosen is surely not the only person to catch the Alysa Liu fever this winter. Expect more adulation to come pouring out of the sports world for this young champion.