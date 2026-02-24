Shortly after landing in Miami after coming back from Milan, the Team USA Olympics men's hockey team is heading to the State of the Union address courtesy of an Air Force plane provided to the Olympic gold medalists by President Donald Trump.

A video has surfaced of the Team USA men's hockey team boarding a plane, which left early on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, to head to Washington, D.C., for the State of the Union address.

🚨 BREAKING: Men's USA Hockey Team just BOARDED a MILITARY plane in Miami — specifically sent by President Trump — so they can be flown to DC for the State of the Union It's a US Air Force 757 plane. Trump is giving them the ULTIMATE VIP treatment! Well-deserved, patriots! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/XBXCWQjDqc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2026

Most of the players had their gold medals on, as NBC Miami noted, as they boarded the plane. The U.S. Air Force plan was provided by Trump for transportation to the State of the Union address.

Why the men's, but not the women's Team USA Olympics hockey team accepted President Donald Trump's SOTU invite

Article Continues Below

While the men's and women's Team USA hockey squads were invited to the State of the Union address by Trump, only the former accepted the offer.

This came after an alleged phone call conversation between Trump and the men's team surfaced. Trump quipped that he'd be “impeached” if he didn't invite the women's team.

The joke was made after Trump had joked, “What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House next time, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.”

According to reports, the team “erupted with laughter.” The women's hockey team said they were “sincerely grateful” for the invitation, but couldn't make it due to “the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments.”

Now, it looks like Trump has rolled out the red carpet for the Team USA men's hockey team. They defeated Canada to win gold for the first time since 1980.