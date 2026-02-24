Team USA brought home gold medals in both men's and women's ice hockey in the 2026 Winter Olympics. But there's been some controversy around the teams after the men's team received a call from Donald Trump inviting them to Washington D.C. for his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“I'll tell you what, I just told my people two minutes ago, I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech Tuesday night,” Donald Trump said to the men's Olympic hockey team via a telephone call with FBI Director Kash Patel, who was in the gold medal winning men's locker room. “I could send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it's the coolest night.”

Players from the men's team quickly interrupted him to say that they would love to attend. One even asked if he could pick them up from Miami on Tuesday morning, when they're presumably celebrating the victory.

“We'll get Kash or we'll get the military to get you guys. What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House next time, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?” Trump said with a laugh.

The men's hockey team was seen breaking out into laughter at the idea, which sparked frustrations from people on social media.

After that video surfaced, the women's hockey team formally declined to attend the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

Flavor Flav — co-founder of the hip-hop group Public Enemy — took to social media to express an idea of his own: invite the gold medal winning women's hockey team to celebrate with him.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

That post on Twitter quickly grew to almost a million views in a little under six hours, which prompted a more formal invitation to the women's team.

“I am reaching out on behalf of Flavor Flav. First, massive congratulations on the gold!!” the social media post said. We saw the story about the men's invite to the White House, and the not quite invite for the women's team. Flav recently posted on social media an idea and invite for the women's hockey team to Las Vegas for a real celebration. He always stands behind everything he says and does. If there is an interest for the team to come to Las Vegas and celebrate with Flav – we will figure it out on our end and make it a lovely experience. I wanted you to know that the offer is real and have my contact information. Flav is pretty flexible on timing except March 14-16.”

Flavor Flav also received messages from Alaska Airlines and StubHub to help initiate the celebration of the women's team's gold medal.

