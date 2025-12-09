With the Winter Olympics just months away, organizers are addressing growing scrutiny surrounding the ice hockey venue for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

Recent reports suggested that the Milano Santagiulia Arena’s rink, still under construction, will be slightly smaller than the standard used in NHL arenas, raising questions about player safety and gameplay conditions, especially with elite NHL talent set to return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

While the rink will be marginally wider, the concern is that the additional width may not fully offset the reduction in length in a sport where speed and collisions define the rhythm of play. The International Ice Hockey Federation issued a clarifying statement to address the mounting noise.

“The IIHF can confirm that the ice surfaces for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will measure 60.0 m x 26.0 m (approximately 196.85 ft. x 85.3 ft). While these dimensions differ slightly from a typical NHL rink, they are consistent with IIHF regulations, match the rink size used at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and are fully consistent with the dimensions the NHL requires as part of its Global Series Game arena specifications,” the federation said through the Milano Cortina Foundation.

Meanwhile, the IIHF, IOC, and NHL all appear aligned in minimizing concerns over the variation, insisting the hockey players’ safety will not be affected.

Article Continues Below

“All involved, the IIHF, the Organizing Committee, NHL, NHLPA, IOC and the relevant venue authorities agree that the differences in rink specifications are insignificant, and should not impact either the safety or quality of game play,” the statement emphasized.

Amid those reassurances, the NHL publicly signaled progress on its end as well. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Monday that he is receiving encouraging updates on the situation.

“I'm getting positive reports about what they're going to do, what the next plan is, what the next day is, what it looks like, how the parties are reacting, etc. Today was a fairly positive day,” Daly said after Day 1 of the NHL Board of Governors meeting, via NHL.com.

The optimism is critical, as the return of NHL players promises a talent-rich Olympic hockey tournament returning after missing two straight Olympics due to financial disagreements and COVID-related disruptions. Expectations for the 2026 tournament are higher than ever.