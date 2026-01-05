Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been showered with praise since breaking the NFL's single-season sack record in Week 18. The likes of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his alma mater in Texas A&M, and previous record co-holder Michael Strahan all gave Garrett his flowers for achieving the feat on Sunday, but none may be more special than the celebration he got from his girlfriend and Olympian Chloe Kim.

Kim quickly took to her social media to congratulate her partner's 23rd sack of the 2025-26 season with two posts to her Instagram stories. Her first post was a screenshot announcing Garrett's record-setting moment with a simple four exclamation points added, and the second was a photo of Garrett with a sweet caption saying, “Proud of you!!! Baking u all the cinnamon rolls your heart desires!!”

Chloe Kim posting on her IG celebrating Myles Garrett breaking the all-time single-season sack record pic.twitter.com/nwlzqRXhFd — Teddy Ricketson (@TeddyRicketson) January 4, 2026

Garrett and Kim first turned heads as a couple when they showed up arm-in-arm at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan, back in May 2025. The duo was all smiles while posing and chatting with interviewers, with Garrett supporting Kim while she handled questions.

Myles Garrett, Chloe Kim Get Cozy At Anime Awards, Spark Dating Rumors | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/ffUU7SKTFA — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Browns posted a video of a mic'd-up Garrett from their Week 12 game against the Raiders, which included a moment of him entering the crowd to greet the two-time Olympic gold medalist with a hug and a kiss. Kim was also spotted at Browns training camp in August, sparking speculations about their budding relationship.

wholesome off the field, fearsome on it: the @Flash_Garrett experience pic.twitter.com/LvOaR4ShzP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2025

Kim is preparing to earn her third-straight Olympic gold medal in snowboarding at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, which are set to kick off on February 6.