The USWNT (US Women's National Team) has announced its 26-player roster for its annual January Camp, revealing that one notable name is making a return to the squad. Trinity Rodman will officially rejoin the national team in California this month when the camp begins.

Recurring back injuries that limited Rodman's playing time with the USWNT to just one game in 2025. The team that head coach Emma Hayes has put together will compete in friendlies against Paraguay and Chile on January 24 and 27, respectively, and have an opportunity to train for the Concacaf W Championship in November.

“Once again, our roster presents opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven’t seen as much in the National Team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027, or beyond,” Hayes said in the press release.

“We’re looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp, as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster.”

Rodman was integral to the USWNT gold medal-winning run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, her longstanding back issues worsened after the Games. Her last national team appearance was on April 5, 2025, when she scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Brazil. She then had to miss the USWNT's next scheduled matches.

Hayes commented on the 23-year-old's injury history at a press conference after Rodman suffered a setback in October while playing in the NWSL.

“She's one of the best players in the world, and we've had to play without her for more than a year,” Hayes said. “I'm super excited to have Trin back with the group, but a healthy Trin, I think, is the important thing.”

Rodman will be training alongside forwards Maddie Dahlien, Jameese Joseph, Yazmeen Ryan, Emma Sears, Ally Sentnor, and Reilyn Turner; midfielders Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt, Claire Hutton, Riley Jackson, Lo'eau LaBonta, Sally Menti, Sam Meza, and Olivia Moultrie; defenders Jordyn Bugg, Avery Patterson, Izzy Rodriguez, Tara Rudd, Emily Sams, Gisele Thompson, Kennedy Wesley, and Kate Wiesner; and goalkeepers Claudia Dickey, Mandy McGlynn, and Jordan Silkowitz.