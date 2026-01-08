The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a huge playoff game on Saturday. Chicago will host Green Bay for the team's first playoff game since the 2020 season. The Bears released their final injury report on Thursday and it included some great news about one defensive player.

Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Packers.

Gordon was a full participant at practice on Thursday, which suggests that he will be active for this weekend's playoff game.

Gordon missed Week 14 against the Packers due to a groin injury he suffered during pregame warmups. That injury landed him on injured reserve, but there was optimism that he could return during the playoffs.

Fortunately, it seems like he'll be returning at just the right time for the Bears.

Gordon's injury status builds off comments Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen made on Wednesday. It was Gordon's first day back at practice since suffering his groin injury.

“It gives us another playmaker,” Allen said on Wednesday, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “Obviously it's been unfortunate we haven't had him much this season but he was a guy that, coming into the season we were really excited about and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win.”

Gordon has only played in three games this season for Chicago. Getting him back for the playoffs should give the Bears some much-needed reinforcement in their secondary.

In other Bears injury news, the team will be without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. All three players are in concussion protocol and did not practice this week.

Braxton Jones (knee) joined Gordon as questionable on the injury report.

Finally, both DJ Moore (knee) and Rome Odunze (foot) do not have game designations and were able to practice in full on Thursday. They should be good to go against the Packers.

Bears vs. Packers kicks off at 8PM ET on Saturday at Soldier Field.