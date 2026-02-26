The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina marked a defining chapter in the evolution of women’s sport. Across icy rinks, alpine slopes, halfpipes, and Nordic trails, female athletes delivered performances that were not only technically brilliant but culturally significant.

This year's Games reflected decades of progress toward gender equity in winter competition while also showcasing the depth, drama, and global appeal of women’s events. From overtime thrillers to historic firsts, the following moments stand out as the most powerful and enduring achievements of women at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

6. Elana Meyers Taylor’s 1st monobob gold

In a defining moment for sliding sports, Elana Meyers Taylor’s victory in the women’s monobob was a powerful affirmation of longevity and skill. At age 41 and competing in her fifth Olympics, Meyers Taylor won her first gold medal, marking a crowning achievement in a career defined by consistency and excellence.

Her victory offered a deeply inspiring narrative about persistence at the sport’s top levels, and her success resonated as an example of experienced excellence. Meyers Taylor became a reminder that Olympic glory isn’t reserved for newcomers alone but can be the reward for years of dedication.

5. Choi Ga-on’s gritty snowboard halfpipe win

The most cinematic sports moment of the Winter Games may have belonged to Choi Ga-on, the 17-year-old South Korean snowboarder who defied injury and adversity to win gold in the women’s halfpipe. After a severe fall in her first run and competing through pain on subsequent attempts — while also navigating significant injuries — Choi delivered the highest-scoring run when it mattered most, besting her mentor and silver medalist in Olympic icon Chloe Kim.

The moment got even sweeter when Kim cheerfully congratulated her opponent for taking the gold. This story of resilience transcended sport — it was an emotional testament to sportsmanship and the human spirit, reminding the world that Olympic glory is often forged with tenacity.

4. Mikaela Shiffrin’s historic alpine skiing triumph

In one of the most compelling comeback stories of Milan-Cortina, Mikaela Shiffrin cemented her legacy as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time, capturing gold in the women’s slalom final and adding to her already extraordinary Olympic resume. What made this moment especially meaningful was Shiffrin’s journey: She entered the Games without an Olympic medal since 2018 and battled immense pressure and expectations to deliver a dominant performance on the sport’s biggest stage.

Her victory was not just a medal — it was a statement, a return to form, and a reflection of the confidence and perseverance elite athletes embody. Shiffrin’s slalom win was a career milestone, significant not just statistically but emotionally. She turned the narrative from near misses into another Olympic gold, igniting national and international celebration.

3. Eileen Gu cementing a legacy

In freestyle skiing, Eileen Gu’s gold medal in the women’s halfpipe was a defining individual achievement of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Gu’s performance delivered fluidity, technical mastery, and big-air flair, closing the Games in spectacular fashion and becoming the most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic history. This win was not only a personal triumph but also a moment of inspiration for young athletes around the world watching women push the limits in big-air and freestyle events.

2. US Women's ice hockey's historic overtime push for gold

At the pinnacle of women’s team sports in the Milan-Cortina Games was the fiercely contested women’s ice hockey tournament, culminating in a dramatic gold-medal game where Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime. This victory not only secured Olympic gold but also shattered viewership records, becoming the most-watched women’s hockey game in Olympic history, with peak audiences consisting of millions tuning in worldwide.

The professional highs were also matched by personal highs off the ice for certain players. Hockey legend and team captain Hilary Knight got engaged to speed skater Brittany Bowe four years after they met at the 2022 Olympics, while Laila Edwards celebrated becoming the first Black woman to win an ice hockey gold medal for the US.

The emotional stakes, the intensity of the North American rivalry with Canada, and the sheer quality of play elevated this moment beyond a medal win. It was a cultural event, symbolizing the growth and global resonance of women’s hockey.

1. Alysa Liu’s gold medal performance

Alysa Liu’s return to figure skating culminated in Olympic success that resonated beyond the rink. After stepping away from competition following the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Liu’s comeback was nothing short of triumphant.

Liu contributed to Team USA's success in the team event and claimed individual gold with a striking free skate that blended athleticism and artistry. The 20-year-old's narrative of coming back on her own terms and achieving victory is one of the most compelling storylines of these Games, reminding audiences of the emotional and artistic beauty embedded in women’s figure skating.

The 2026 Winter Olympics showcased women’s sport in a dazzling display of historic achievements and thrilling narratives. From historic team accomplishments on the ice to individual masterpieces in skiing and skating, this year's Games solidified women’s contributions at the forefront of winter sport. Each moment on this list was not only about medals won but also about barriers broken, stories told, and inspiration sparked for the next generation of athletes.