It was Megan Keller's heroics that led the U.S. Women's Hockey Team to win the gold medal at the Milan Olympics. She scored the winning goal in overtime over Canada.

Now that she has some breathing room, Keller celebrated the moment as a “dream come true”, per Tom Carroll of WEEI. Keller recalled her childhood and playing alongside her brother, imagining them coming through in the final seconds of a big game.

“…I’d be lying if I didn’t say I haven’t dreamt of that moment. We all do. When the game’s on the line on the biggest stage, OT, you live that out as a kid in the road playing hockey. Me and my brother, we would count it down and play Game 7. So it definitely has been a dream, and just special to share it everybody.”

The Americans won their third gold medal in Olympic history. In 1998, the Americans won the first women's hockey tournament at the Olympics, defeating Canada 3-1. Twenty years later, they won their second gold medal in PyeongChang. It was also Keller's first Olympics that year.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Keller is the team captain of the Boston Fleet of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). Her second Olympics were in 2022 in Beijing, where the Americans won the silver medal.

Furthermore, Keller has won six IIHF World Championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023, and 2025). She played at Boston College from 2014 to 2019.

Altogether, Keller accumulated nine points during the Olympics, including three goals and six assists.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in 2030 in the French Alps.