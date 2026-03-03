A few months after his humiliating loss to Anthony Joshua in Dec. 2025 and recent social media breakout on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime performance, Jake Paul was recently caught crying and in an emotional moment following his fiancée Jutta Leerdam's Olympic gold medal win.

Now weeks after Leerdam skated her way to Winter Olympic gold in Milan and even broke a world record, she is now again back to breaking records. The orange suit that she wore while performing has now been sold by MatchWornShirt. Listed for £8,500 ($11325) skyrocketed to £170,000 ($226504). This even broke a record previously held by Portuguese and Al-Nassr soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The record was previously held by Ronaldo, whose match-worn shirt from the Portugal vs. Hungary game in 2025 was sold for £55,000 ($73280).

Article Continues Below

“We are incredibly grateful. We see it as our responsibility to carefully consider how best to invest this remarkable sum,” said Pijnacker ice skating club chairman Johan van Dam. It is the same club where Leerdam skated as a young girl.“This amount is truly significant for our club; it means we can offer even more children the opportunity to discover the joy of skating.” The money raised from auctioning off TeamNL athletes' items will be given to the clubs where they started their athletic journeys as youngsters.

Leerdam and “The Problem Child” have been together for several years now. The couple got engaged to each other on Mar. 22, 2025, after Paul proposed during a romantic beach setting in Puerto Rico. Extremely close to each other and often flaunting their affection on social media, Paul and Leerdam have not yet shared a confirmed date for their wedding.