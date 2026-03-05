A few days ago, Team USA created a miracle in Italy after they defeated Canada to win their first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey in nearly 46 years. The win marked the first time Team USA succeeded at the Games since the famous 1980 “Miracle on Ice.”

Shortly after the victory, FBI director Kash Patel was found celebrating with Team USA in Italy. He was spotted drinking beer and partying with the medal-winning members of Team USA hockey on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Milano Cortina. He was also captured in Dylan Larkin's Instagram live video. Patel's celebration and involvement became a talking point and a major controversy.

It has now drawn criticism from NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. Appearing during a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers questioned Patel’s presence at the locker room celebration. “Can we get that one guy out of the locker room, though, and get him working on something else?” Rodgers questioned. “That’s a bad look. Have some awareness.”

Patel was previously accused of using federal government resources to take trips with his girlfriend. He found himself in hot water after uploading his photos with the winning team, just hours after one of the team's spokespersons suggested that he used government resources for a personal vacation.

Kash Patel defends his Team USA celebration video

After Kash Patel's celebration videos went viral on the internet, the FBI director shared a public statement on X and defended his actions. “For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth. [punch emoji] [hockey emoji] [USA flag emoji] ”