Caitlin Clark and Eileen Gu are enjoying their offseason in style. Shortly after two-time Olympian Gu picked up three more career medals at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, she hung around to enjoy Milan Fashion Week with the Indiana Fever superstar.

Caitlin is front row at Prada for Milan Fashion Week! Sitting with Eileen Gu! pic.twitter.com/P1HeyY3YA6 — Claire: Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarksty) February 26, 2026

The two athletic phenoms were seen sitting side by side in the front row at a show for Prada. Gu turned heads in her all-Prada outfit, which consisted of a dark gray knee-length dress, a structured belted-waist jacket, gray knee-high socks, and burgundy heels.

“It was so much fun,” Gu said after the show. “I think the layout was so cool, having the models walk and then changing the outfits so you could really see the layering going on. Very fun, very creative.”

The most decorated Olympic freeskier of all time is no stranger to the fashion world. Gu is signed to IMG Models and has been featured in Fendi, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., and Louis Vuitton campaigns.

Caitlin with Eileen Gu! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WBMiH8Q5D3 — offszn caitlin clark source (@CLRKSOURCE) February 26, 2026

Clark, meanwhile, was also rocking Prada in a dark gray coat draped over her shoulders and chocolate brown suede pumps. She paired the coat and heels with beige pants, a black leather belt, and a blue-and-white striped beige polo shirt. The WNBA standout has partnered with Prada before, becoming the first professional basketball player the luxury brand has ever worked with when they dressed Clark in a custom outfit for the 2024 WNBA Draft.