Hilary Knight is sharing some insight into the USA Women's Hockey Team's gold medal win.

Knight, who is the captain of the women's hockey team, led them to victory with a 2-1 overtime win Megan Keller's game-winning goal over Canada on February 19; however, she recently shared that she was not in the best shape.

“I’m not walking around the best,” she admitted to CBS Mornings on March 2. “I’m missing a few games for the [Professional Women’s Hockey League’s] Seattle Torrent now, but to be able to play through injury was definitely a mental gymnastic challenge for myself. And also physical, but we’ve got some amazing support staff that did their best to get me out there and perform at my best, as best as I could.”

.@HilaryKnight played through the 2026 Olympic Games with a torn MCL — and came out a gold medal-winner. Knight, who earned her fifth Olympic medal last month with the U.S. women’s hockey team, shares what it feels like to realize her lifelong dream and recalls the response she… pic.twitter.com/Z2Cw9WzHXv — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 2, 2026

Knight was able to push through and bring the team a gold medal, which she is still rightfully celebrating alongside her teammates.

“I’m just riding on all the vibes, all the amazing fumes from such an incredible Olympic journey,” Knight said.

“We’re going to celebrate. This legacy, forever, is together. We’re cemented. And that’s what’s so special about winning with this incredible group is now we get reunions, we get to celebrate, we get to see each other more,” she said.

Knight's comments follows that of the controversy between the women's team and men's hockey team who were also victorious over Canada and brought home the gold. Upon wining, President Donald Trump invited the men's team to his State of the Union speech over the speakerphone, adding that he had to invite the women too or he would risk being impeached. The players laughed at the statement, which did not go over well with the women's team nor online on social media.

Following the incident, the women's team got a lot of support from fans on social media Knight shared during the interview.

“Overwhelming in the best way, that [the positive comments have] been earned,” she said of the responses she's received. “I think you saw the most skilled team. You saw America’s team on the world’s stage doing our thing, winning a championship, winning the Olympics and being supported as such.”

The women's team ended up declining Trump's invitation to the State of the Union, and several men's hockey team members attended.

Knight continued, “And to double down and have people support us when we returned back from that journey was incredible. We’re just excited to share that with our respective communities and continue to do our thing and be awesome representatives and be great humans.”