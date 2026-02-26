The US women's hockey team brought home the gold medal from the 2026 Winter Olympics, and now Team USA is apparently heading to Las Vegas to celebrate with Flava Flav. The Public Enemy rapper offered to honor the women's team by inviting them to enjoy Sin City with him, and according to Flav, the players have officially said yes.
Flava Flav has a history of supporting Team USA at the Summer and Winter Olympics and women's sports in general. The 66-year-old has been a sponsor for the water polo teams, donated a clock to gymnast Jordan Chiles when she was stripped of her bronze medal, and even directly offered his resources to discus thrower Veronica Farley by helping her pay her rent.