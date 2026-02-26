The US women's hockey team brought home the gold medal from the 2026 Winter Olympics, and now Team USA is apparently heading to Las Vegas to celebrate with Flava Flav. The Public Enemy rapper offered to honor the women's team by inviting them to enjoy Sin City with him, and according to Flav, the players have officially said yes.

After the squad formally declined to attend Tuesday's State of the Union Address, Flava Flav immediately took to social media on Monday with an alternative plan to properly celebrate the women's hockey team for its gold-medal overtime win over rival Canada.

“If the USA Women's Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite ,,, I'll host them in Las Vegas,” Flav's post on X, formerly Twitter, read. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I'm sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

Flav confirmed on Instagram that the hockey stars took him up on his offer, writing, “But they accepted my invitation to celebrate in Las Vegas.” Brands like MGM, Palms, StubHub, Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, Lyft, Earth Therapeutics, and more have offered to pitch in their services for free to make sure the celebration lives up to the hype.

Flava Flav has a history of supporting Team USA at the Summer and Winter Olympics and women's sports in general. The 66-year-old has been a sponsor for the water polo teams, donated a clock to gymnast Jordan Chiles when she was stripped of her bronze medal, and even directly offered his resources to discus thrower Veronica Farley by helping her pay her rent.