With just a few months left before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the world is currently fighting numerous tragic events. Amidst the ongoing Middle East conflicts involving Iran, the USA, and Israel, Iran recently shared its status for the World Cup.

However, ahead of the World Cup, several new worries have emerged. With Iran's status hanging, ICE issuing security statements, and more, a new statement from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) could impose restrictions on Trump's attendance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Uncertainty has surrounded the 2026 World Cup, slated to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, due to a disagreement between the White House and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). A disagreement has arisen because the US government is withholding its annual financial contribution to the anti-doping agency, leading to speculation about potential sanctions.

Despite the investigation focusing mainly on preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, any disciplinary measures might also impact Trump's participation in other significant international sporting events hosted in the U.S., such as the 2026 World Cup.

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ESPN previously reported that the United States is withholding WADA fees as part of a unified, bipartisan protest against the agency's management of a case concerning Chinese swimmers, among other concerns. WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald also claimed that there was nothing new there, and the discussions related to what to do about governments withholding funding have been ongoing since 2020.

“The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) notes today’s Associated Press (AP) article alleging that WADA might ban United States government officials from the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup over unpaid dues,” the statement read.

A specific proposal arose out of the working group aimed at better protecting WADA’s funding so that it can deliver on its global collaborative movement for doping-free sport. If WADA’s funding is cut, it is ultimately athletes around the world – including in the US – who will suffer. Indeed, athletes (including those on WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board) have continuously expressed their support for this initiative.

“To be clear, any decision on this matter would be for the WADA Foundation Board, which is comprised of worldwide governments, the Sport Movement, and independent members. The next Foundation Board meeting is scheduled for November 2026.” Trump, 79, was also recently presented with a special role for the 2026 World Cup final, months before the actual event.