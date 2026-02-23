Despite being invited to Tuesday's the State of the Union address, the Team USA women's hockey team declined President Donald Trump's invitation after winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This was confirmed by NBC Sports' Monica Alba. A spokesperson told Alba that the Team USA women's hockey team was “sincerely grateful” for the invite, but they cited “the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” as the reason they can't make it.

A USA hockey spokesperson added, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement…They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment,” which Alba shared in a follow-up post.

Team USA women's hockey team declined Donald Trump's invitation after a joke made to the men's team

While inviting the men's hockey team to the State of the Union after they won their own gold medal, Trump made a joke about the women's team. The men's team appeared elated to be invited, which is when Trump brought up the women's team.

“What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House next time, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?” Trump said, via WIFR, with a laugh.

According to the report, the whole team “erupted with laughter.” Trump then took a step further, “I do believe that I would probably be impeached [if the women’s team was not invited].”

Naturally, this may have rubbed the women's team the wrong way, though their statement didn't make note of it. The women's team cited “the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments” as the reason they declined Trump's invite. However, it would be understandable if they declined due to the shade Trump threw their way.