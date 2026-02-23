The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially wrapped with Team USA winning the Gold medal in both men's and women's ice hockey. The talk all over social media, however, is the leaked video of Donald Trump congratulating the men's ice hockey team while appearing to disparage the women's ice hockey team.

After the men's ice hockey team won gold at Milano Cortina 2026, FBI Director Kash Patel was seen inside the Team USA men's locker room celebrating the gold medal victory with the group. It was a surprising scene that got a lot more attention after a video surfaced of Donald Trump's phone call with the men's team, where he praised them and invited them to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24th.

“I'll tell you what, I just told my people two minutes ago, I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech Tuesday night,” Trump said, inviting the team to the speech. “I could send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it's the coolest night.

Trump couldn't even finish his line before players interrupted to say that they would love to attend. One even asked if he could pick them up from Miami on Tuesday morning, when they're presumably celebrating the victory.

“Can you pick us up in Miami on Tuesday morning?” one player asked.

“Close the northern border,” said another player.

“We'll get Kash or we'll get the military to get you guys. What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House next time, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?” Trump said with a laugh.

The men's hockey team then broke out in laughter.

“I do believe that I would probably be impeached [if the women’s team was not invited],” Trump added.

The video has seen gone viral on social media, with many upset at the comments from Trump and the laughter bursting from the men's ice hockey team.

“This is one of the most insane videos I’ve ever watched,” Sportscaster Chris Williamson said.

“Watching that locker room video actually made me sick,” said another Twitter user. “Hard working, accomplished, talented women who just won a gold medal at the f-cking olympics are reduced to a joke and framed as a burden. Genuinely f-ck everyone in that video.”

Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur said, “I don’t believe every player in the room is a MAGA chucklehead, but does it matter unless they apologize? Between this and Kash Patel, and accepting Trump’s invitation, this was just an utterly repellent display from a team that also honoured Johnny Gaudreau’s family.”

“That's so nasty,” another quote tweet said.

NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba reported Monday morning that the White House did indeed invite the Gold medal winning women's ice hockey team. A spokesperson for Team USA said that they will be declining the invitation:

“The White House did invite the U.S. women's hockey team to the State of the Union but a spokesperson says while they are ‘sincerely grateful' for the recognition, the players are unable to attend “due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments.”

The 2025-26 NHL season will be commencing on Wednesday, February 25th following a 19-day break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.