The United States scored a victory for the ages when the women's hockey team scored a 2-1 overtime triumph over Canada to earn the gold medal. Team USA tied the score late in the third period when team captain Hilary Knight deflected home a shot from Laila Edwards that sent the game into the extra period.

Megan Keller gave the United States the triumph when she skated in on Team Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens and backhanded a shot into the net, setting off a wild celebration. The overtime goal was one of the greatest moments in U.S. women's hockey history.

Among those celebrating were Team USA men's hockey stars Quinn and Jack Hughes. That's because their mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, had earned a gold medal with the women's victory. She served as a Player Development Consultant for the Americans and that allowed her to gain the gold medal.

Quinn Hughes had helped lift the American men to the semifinals of the Olympic hockey tournament when he scored an overtime goal against Sweden in Wednesday's quarterfinals. If the Americans beat Slovakia Friday, they will meet the winner of the Canada-Finland game for the Olympic title.

A gold medal game between the United States and Canada has been anticipated since those two countries met in the 4-Nations Face Off last year. Canada won that hockey tournament on an overtime goal by Connor McDavid.

Quinn and Jack Hughes will clearly play huge roles for Team USA in the medal rounds, but their mother has already won a gold medal in hockey for the Hughes family.