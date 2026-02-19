Team USA had rolled over every opponent in the Milan Olympics and only needed a victory over Canada in the championship match to bring home the gold medal. It seemed like a done deal because the US had already rolled over Canada 5-0 in their previous meeting.

How blessed the hockey world was to watch these two battle on the biggest stage for the better part of two decades. Poulin ain't done. Knight hangs up her Olympic skates. This Canadian group will look very different in four years. pic.twitter.com/gWF2pT805u — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) February 19, 2026

A gold medal on the line? And you pull off this move to lead your country over Canada? Megan Keller. USA legend. 🇺🇸🏅pic.twitter.com/Yj7DRG6PWG — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 19, 2026

But the Canadians were a different team in the championship match. A short-handed goal by Kristin O'Neill early in the second period had given the Maple Leaf nation a 1-0 advantage and they took that lead well until the final moments of the third period.

Article Continues Below

However, instead of seeing their gold medal chances slip away, Hillary Knight deflected a shot by Laila Edwards that beat Team Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens and tied the game. The relief was palpable as the U.S. tied the score at 1-1 and sent the game into overtime.

It didn't take long for the United States to win the game and earn the gold medal. Megan Keller scored the game winner shortly after the 4-minute mark when she backhanded a shot past Desbiens. That set off a massive celebration among Keller's teammates and throughout the United States. Fans and celebrities watching the game roared their approval on social media after the winning goal got past the Canadian goaltender.

Keller was thrilled to deliver the winning goal for her teammates. “Just so happy to be a part of this group,” Keller said in a postgame TV interview (h/t Boston Globe). “We worked so hard for the past four years. We love each other in that locker room. Just a really special group and just couldn’t be happier for us.”