In December, Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn qualified to compete in the Winter Games in Milan Cortina. However, her shot at more Olympic glory was derailed on Friday when she injured her left knee during a downhill crash in a tune-up event in Switzerland, per ESPN.

As a result, she had to be airlifted.

Despite that, the 41-year-old isn't letting this deter her from competing. She took to her Instagram page to reassure everyone that the dream remains alive.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams,” Vonn wrote. “Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it.”

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics … but if there's one thing I know how to do, it's a comeback,” Vonn said. “My Olympic dream is not over.”

After Vonn's crash, the event was cancelled due to low visibility.

Vonn is a decorated world champion skier. She's won three Olympic medals (one gold, three bronze) and eight World Championship medals (two gold, three silver, and three bronze). She's also won 82 World Cup victories.

In 2019, Vonn announced her retirement from skiing due to injuries. However, she returned to the sport in November 2024. In December, she became the oldest skier to win a World Cup alpine skiing competition.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 in Milan Cortina, Italy.