The coverage of skiing at the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina has been dominated by Lindsey Vonn's recovery after a serious downhill crash. On Tuesday, coverage shifted slightly to the exploits of American Mac Forehand.

In the Freestyle Finals, he landed a jump that had the announcers wowed, per NBC Olympics & Paralympics. The announcers even said that this jump had never been performed at an Olympic Games.

Ultimately, Forehand received a score of 95, which matched the score of his first jump.

MAC FOREHAND DROPS A SECOND STRAIGHT SCORE OF 95.00 IN THE BIG AIR FINAL. 🔥🇺🇸 📺 NBC & Peacock | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/PEwOlQEPeL — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

In the end, Forehand received the silver medal, just behind Tormod Frostad of Norway—the culmination of a final that was defined entirely by big air, per ESPN.

WHAT A BATTLE IN BIG AIR 💥 Norway's Tormod Frostad takes gold over USA's Mac Forehand on the final run 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Q1g1k6iRtX — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2026

Forehand, 24, is a native of Norwalk, Connecticut. He is currently ranked 9th overall in the FIS World Cup Standings. He also specializes in Big Air.

Overall, Forehand has a decorated record in freestyle skiing. Altogether, he has won two gold medals in Big Air at the Winter X Games (2023, 2026). Furthermore, Forehand has two silver medals in 2022 and 2023 in Aspen in both Big Air and Slopestyle.

Also, Forehand has two bronze medals in Slopestyle at the Winter X Games in 2024 and 2025.

Additionally, he has 11 FIS World Cup Podiums to his name, along with two FIS World Cup Crystal Globes in Slopestyle in 2018-19 and 2023-24.

In 2022, Forehand competed in his first Olympics in Beijing, but didn't medal. Currently, the Americans are third in the medal standings with 21. Italy is in second with 24, and Norway is leading the way with 31.

The Winter Olympics are set to close on Feb. 22.