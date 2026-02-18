In what turned out to be another thriller at the 2026 Olympics, Team USA defeated Team Sweden, 2-1, in overtime. The two countries met on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey competition, with a spot in the semis on the line.

A little over three minutes into overtime, Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes scored the game-winner with a snipe wrist shot from between the circles. He beat Swedish goaltender Jakob Markstrom glove side, off the post, and into the net.

QUINN. HUGHES. Team USA moves on with a 2-1 win in OT and will face Slovakia in the semifinals. 🎥 @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/Erfs1mOReC — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 18, 2026

Team USA dominated play in overtime, which was a far cry from how the third period played out.

The first period was mostly neutral, with both sides logging 10 shots but few high-scoring chances. The Americans turned it up a notch in the second, outshooting Sweden 20-9. Midway through the period, the Hughes brothers each picked up an assist on Dylan Larkin's goal.

That put Team USA on top, 1-0.

But Team Sweden was not going to just go away. They carried play for most of the third period. With just over a minute remaining, Mika Zibanejad beat Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck on a one-timer. The cross-ice feed was a thing of beauty, setting the stage for overtime.

Team USA once again showed its resilience. Not only did they put the goal behind them, but they hit their stride. The Americans nearly scored several times, with Hughes eventually netting the game-winner.

Team USA advances to face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday.

The other side of the bracket will pit Team Canada against Team Finland. Both Canada and Finland scored late in the third to force overtime, like Sweden. But unlike the Swedes, they finished it off in overtime.

Canada may have to play without Sidney Crosby vs. Finland, though. Crosby suffered a lower-body injury in the second period on Wednesday and is having imaging done.

Wednesday marks the first time in Olympic history that at least three of the four quarterfinal games went to overtime, per NBC.