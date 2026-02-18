Dylan Larkin put the United States on the board during Wednesday's huge quarterfinal matchup against Sweden in the men's hockey tournament in the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

Larkin found the back of the net in the second period off the assists from Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes.

With that goal, Larkin managed to put Team USA closer to clinching a ticket to the next round, where Canada had earlier barged in following a win against Czechia.

Here is that goal from Larkin:

DYLAN LARKIN FLIES IN AND OPENS UP THE SCORING. 🇺🇸#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Lmu8uuDeij — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

That goal from the 29-year-old Dylan Larkin, of course, sparked a lot of reactions from fans online.

“Won faceoff then gets the tip. Worker,” a fan commented.

“Nice goal and what an absolute monster check by McAvoy in the 1st,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

From the Red Wings' official X account: “DYLAN LARKIN USA GOALLLLLL,”

“USA with so many critical faceoff wins in this tournament that have turned into goals. Great redirect by Larkin,” another post read.

“I’m still nervous but what a beauty,” a fan said.

The Red Wings center got the better of Sweden and New Jersey Devils star goalie Jacob Markstrom, as Dylan Larkin and the Americans look to get past the quarterfinals and avoid a disappointing early exit from the tournament.

The United States went undefeated in the preliminary round, where Larkin and company went 3-0 to top Group C. The Americans defeated Latvia to the tune of a 5-1 score, Denmark via a 6-3 score, and Germany with a 5-1 victory. As for Sweden, it finished third in Group B with a 2-0 record and advanced into the quarterfinal round after beating Latvia, 5-1, in the qualification playoffs.