The 2026 Winter Olympics are nearing a thrilling conclusion, especially in hockey. Team USA won a classic against Sweden in overtime thanks to Quinn Hughes. The Minnesota Wild star punched the Americans' ticket to the semifinal against Slovakia. Before that contest, Hughes took time to shout out an important mentor in his career.

Hughes was reunited with Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The two played together with the US National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan, before becoming pros. The impact Larkin has had on Hughes has never left the superstar defenseman, either.

“Larks has been like a big brother to me… I think I met him at a frat party when I was a freshman. But he’s awesome… and I just follow from what a big heart Larks has. He’s always told me to pay it forward and I think that’s a great message,” Hughes said after Team USA's win, via NHL Network reporter Jackie Redmond.

Article Continues Below

Hughes was linked to the Red Wings through trade this season, though Detroit ended up not pulling the trigger. Instead, the Wild paid up to pry the star rearguard away from the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks received Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick in the deal.

Either way, Larkin and Hughes have made an impact together at the 2026 Winter Olympics. And it could lead to the two winning a gold medal together in a few days. Team USA is set to take on Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.