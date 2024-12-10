ONE Championship is set to ignite the Middle East with a star-studded fight card at ONE 171: Qatar on February 20, 2025. The Singapore-based promotion has announced via a press release reported by RG two high-stakes World Title bouts that promise to deliver an unforgettable night of martial arts action at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Bantamweight Kickboxing Title Clash

Headlining the event is a thrilling bantamweight kickboxing World Title fight between defending champion Jonathan “The General” Haggerty and challenger Wei “Demon Blade” Rui. Haggerty, the charismatic British striker, will be making his first defense of the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title since capturing the belt with a stunning knockout victory over Fabricio Andrade in 2023.

The champion faces a formidable opponent in Wei Rui, a decorated Chinese kickboxer riding an impressive 21-fight winning streak. Wei, China's first K-1 World Champion, made an immediate impact in ONE Championship by defeating former titleholder Hiroki Akimoto in his promotional debut. This clash of styles between Haggerty's aggressive power and Wei's technical prowess sets the stage for an explosive main event.

Strawweight MMA Title Unification

The co-main event features a highly anticipated trilogy bout to unify the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship. Reigning champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of the Philippines will face interim titleholder Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks of the United States in a contest that will settle their heated rivalry once and for all.

Their first encounter in December 2022 saw Brooks dethrone Pacio via unanimous decision. However, their rematch at ONE 166: Qatar in March 2024 ended in controversy when Brooks was disqualified for an illegal slam, resulting in the title returning to Pacio. With the score even and bad blood simmering between them, this rubber match promises intense action and drama.

ONE 171: Qatar marks a significant step in ONE Championship's expansion into the Middle East. The promotion has partnered with Visit Qatar and Media City Qatar to bring world-class martial arts to the region, demonstrating ONE's commitment to growing its global fanbase.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his excitement for the event, stating, “ONE 171: Qatar is already shaping up to be one of the biggest spectacles of the year. Jonathan Haggerty is a certified superstar, but he is set to face one of his toughest tests yet in Chinese icon Wei Rui. I also can't wait to see the third fight between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks to determine who will reign supreme as the undisputed ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion”.

Both World Title fights carry significant implications for their respective divisions. Haggerty, coming off a loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai title bout last September, will be eager to bounce back and cement his status as a dominant force in kickboxing. Wei Rui, with his impressive winning streak and K-1 pedigree, aims to add ONE Championship gold to his already impressive resume.

In the strawweight division, the Pacio-Brooks trilogy will finally determine the undisputed king of the weight class. Pacio seeks to reclaim his position at the top, while Brooks looks to prove that his previous victory was no fluke and establish himself as the division's true champion.

With these two World Title bouts headlining the card and the promise of more high-profile matchups to be announced, ONE 171: Qatar is shaping up to be an unmissable event for martial arts fans worldwide. As the promotion continues to expand its global reach, this event in Qatar serves as a testament to ONE Championship's commitment to delivering world-class martial arts action to new audiences.

Fight fans can mark their calendars for February 20, 2025, and prepare for a night of thrilling battles, heated rivalries, and championship-level performances at the Lusail Sports Arena[1][5]. ONE 171: Qatar is poised to be a landmark event in the promotion's history and a showcase of the best that martial arts has to offer on the global stage.