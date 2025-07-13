Kevin Durant has had a hectic start to the offseason, as he saw himself get dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade last month. As he prepares to transition to another new team, Durant opted to take a quick second to shout out his former teammate Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks, as he officially revealed his relationship with popular hip-hop musician Megan Thee Stallion.

After Thompson was seen in the background of a photo Megan Thee Stallion posted on her Instagram account last week, fans began speculating that they were dating. On Saturday, Thompson shared a picture of himself with Meg on his own Instagram account, seemingly confirming their relationship. That drew quite a few responses from folks on social media, including from Durant, who hyped up Thompson in the comments.

“THAT BOY,” Durant said in response to Thompson's post.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks set to get quite familiar with Kevin Durant

Durant and Thompson previously spent three seasons together playing for the Golden State Warriors, and they enjoyed a great deal of success together, as they won a pair of titles during this stretch. Since then, Durant has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Suns, while Thompson latched on with the Mavericks last offseason after his long stretch with the Warriors came to an end.

Now, both guys have found themselves in the same division in the Western Conference, meaning Durant's Rockets and Thompson's Mavs will become quite familiar with each other moving forward. Houston looks much improved with the addition of Durant, while Dallas managed to land Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, meaning there's a chance that these two squads could be competing for a playoff spot. And who knows, they could end up squaring off against each other once the postseason rolls around.