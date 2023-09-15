After two straight weeks atop Netflix's most-watched charts, One Piece has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix announced on September 14 that One Piece would be returning for a second season.

“Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news,” the creator of One Piece Eiichiro Oda said. “Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!”

He added, “It'll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient.”

The streaming service claims that One Piece logged over 37.8 million views in less than two weeks. It reached the Top 10 in 93 different countries, debuting at the top spot in 46.

Eiichiro Oda created One Piece in 1999. The popular manga series has over 100 volumes to date — chronicling the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

There is also a popular anime adaptation, which has been running since 1999 as well. There are over 1,000 episodes of the show to date.

Netflix then brought the One Piece franchise to live-action form for the first time. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda developed the series, also writing some episodes as well. Shueisha, who publishes the manga, co-produced the series with Kaji Productions. Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, and Morgan Davies star in the series.

While a second season is on the horizon, as Oda said, it'll be a while before it sees the light of day. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going strong, meaning the crew will have to wait until they conclude to get started on the second season.

One Piece Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.