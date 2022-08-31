There are plenty of rules in broadcasting shows on national television. “Do not say any expletives or curse words” is one of them. However, at the heat of the moment, even the best of us make mistakes. MLB umpire Adrian Johnson learned this the hard way, as he was caught on mic blurting out an expletive. This came after an overturned play in the second inning of the game at Oracle Park between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, fierce division rivals.

This occurred after the Padres challenged the ruling on the field that first baseman Brandon Drury was out after hitting a groundball to Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. The original call was that Drury and Josh Bell, the Padres’ man on first, were both out on a double play. However, upon closer review, it was seen that Drury beat out the throw by Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores to first baseman Yermin Mercedes. Only Bell was called out on a force play at second after the review.

This set the stage for MLB umpire Johnson’s hilarious blooper.

“After review… ooh s–t. ” Johnson said, looking like a ghost flashed before his eyes. “After review, the call on the field is overturned. The runner is safe. San Diego retains their challenge.”

Johnson may not have realized that his microphone was already on, but it was, to the delight of sports fans around the world. Sports fans enjoy when those involved in the game stay true to themselves, and one of the best ways this can happen is through the use of colorful language.

It was only in 2021 when MLB began making umpires wear microphones in announcing challenges, as well as the result of those challenges, to strengthen fan relations through improved transparency and communication.