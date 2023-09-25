Oregon football dominated coach Prime and Colorado football on Saturday, 42-6. The Ducks clearly were the better team and somewhat exposed the Buffaloes, who have great skill players but are weaker at the line of scrimmage.

Much was made after the game of Oregon's Dan Lanning and his pregame speech, when he said the Ducks were fighting for wins and Colorado is fighting for clicks. Some have not liked the flair Deion Sanders has brought to college football and that was a point Oregon football's coach made.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Monday morning, “Undisputed on FS1” analyst Keyshawn Johnson said he spoke to some people “in the coaching fraternity” that said Oregon went to extreme lengths to take down the Buffaloes.

"I spoke to some people in the coaching fraternity… They said, 'I heard from another assistant coach about how much information was being given to Oregon's staff so they could beat [Colorado]'" 👀 — Keyshawn Johnson (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/4n6jJM5Lht — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

“They know some people that coach at Oregon,” Johnson said of the group he spoke to. “And they said, ‘Man, I've never heard from another assistant coach of how much information was being given to that staff about game-planning against Colorado so they could beat them.'”

Colorado football is one of the hottest stories in sports. The Buffaloes won one game last season before they hired Sanders, who put the program through the largest roster overhaul in the country and had them ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Saturday.

Colorado won its first three games against defending national champion TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State before it lost to Oregon. The Buffaloes will have arguably their toughest test to date with a home game against No. 8 USC Saturday.

Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is a Heisman candidate and will face off against Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.