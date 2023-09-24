All eyes were on the Colorado football team yet again this weekend as they hit the road to take on Oregon football. The Ducks came into this one as big favorites as the spread favored them by three touchdowns. Oregon was expected to win pretty easily, but they were flat out dominant. Bo Nix led his team down immediately to put the Ducks up 7-0, and they never looked back. Oregon was up 35-0 at the half and let up a bit in the second half, winning the game 42-6. There was a lot of talk from both teams going into the game, and Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning's pregame speech got a lot of attention.

While getting his team ready for the game, Dan Lanning took some shots at the Buffaloes. In his speech, he mentioned that Colorado's cinderella story is over, and that Oregon is fighting for wins while the Buffaloes are fighting for clicks. He was asked about the speech after the win.

“We do a pregame speech every week,” Lanning said according to an article from The Athletic. “I guess there was a camera in there this time.”

At the end of the day, Oregon backed up Lanning's talk. The Ducks were an unstoppable machine today, and it was a humbling performance for Colorado.

The Buffaloes will bounce back and they are still in a much better position than they were in a year ago. As for Oregon, this is one of the best football teams in the entire country. The sky is the limit for the Ducks this season.