As the hype train continues for Oregon football's Dillon Gabriel ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year showcased his elite skill set during Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.

Gabriel, who finished No. 3 in the Heisman voting last season, is taking advantage of the extra exposure before the NFL Draft Combine on February 27, via Arye Pulli on X, formerly Twitter.

“Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel threw a ball 74.9mph today, according to

stats.

Absurd. The combine record is 62mph by Josh Allen and Joe Milton III.”

Gabriel led the Big Ten in completions (326), pass attempts (447) and yards gained per game played (275.5).

Dillon Gabriel's draft stock is rising after Oregon football season

It's fascinating how quickly scouts' heads can turn in just the few months leading up to the NFL Draft. But it appears that Gabriel is off to an amazing start. Gabriel's eye-popping stat has grabbed the attention of many fans on social media, and that's become half the battle when a player wants to see their draft stock skyrocket in a hurry.

Gabriel will be one of the top players in the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 1.