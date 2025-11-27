Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan didn’t sugarcoat anything after Week 12. He openly expressed surprise at his recent surge of dropped passes. “I’m just as surprised as you are for dropping so many balls,” McMillan admitted. He has taken accountability after multiple frustrating miscues.

It’s been an otherwise encouraging debut season for the eighth overall pick. His blend of size, body control, and yards-after-catch ability has already positioned him as a future WR1 candidate. Still, the inconsistency in his hands has limited his production at times despite heavy target volume. This has left both McMillan and the Panthers eager to iron out the growing pains as he develops chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers’ 2025 campaign has been a roller-coaster, too. They currently have a 6-6 record and sit at second-place in a competitive NFC South. Carolina has generally showcased a balanced attack buoyed by a top-four rushing unit. Defensively, the Panthers have allowed the fifth fewest points in the NFL. That has kept the team alive in tight games. As they move into the crucial stretch run, consistency will determine whether they secure a long-awaited playoff berth.

McMillan remains a vital part of that equation. Through 12 games, he has hauled in 56 of 96 targets for 783 yards. He averages 14.0 yards per catch while finding the end zone five times. His catch radius, physicality, and fluid route-running have already made him one of Young’s most trusted weapons. However, the occasional “butterfinger” moments he acknowledged continue to be a recurring theme. Despite that, McMillan production suggest that as he matures, so too will his reliability. That's something the Panthers badly need as they chase postseason relevance.