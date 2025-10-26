The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most talked-about teams heading into the 2025 NFL trade deadline, and much of that chatter has centered around Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Recent reports linked the Cowboys to potential discussions for Crosby and Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, but those talks appear to have been overstated.

According to The New York Times, Jerry Jones made it clear that Dallas never reached out to the Raiders about a possible deal for Crosby. “While the Cowboys have let teams know they’re open for business before the Nov. 4 trade deadline, Jerry Jones told me they never reached out to the Raiders about Maxx Crosby,” the report noted.

When asked directly about his ideal addition to the roster, Jones leaned in, grinned, and gave a coy answer that hinted at where the Cowboys’ focus might actually lie. “I would say, without incriminating any area of it,” Jones said, “it would be a defensive player. But not a pass rusher.”

That statement appears to put to rest the Crosby rumors while suggesting that Dallas’ front office may instead be eyeing reinforcements in the secondary or at linebacker. NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported earlier that Jones has been active in exploring potential defensive upgrades, even describing linebacker DeMarvion Overshown’s return from injury as “like a superstar midseason acquisition.”

The Cowboys certainly have the draft capital to make a splash if they want to. Thanks to the Micah Parsons trade with Green Bay, Dallas holds two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, a valuable asset for any potential blockbuster. However, with both the Raiders and Bengals standing firm on keeping their defensive stars, it’s unlikely the Cowboys will land a big-name pass rusher before the deadline.

Crosby, for his part, remains firmly committed to Las Vegas. The Pro Bowler has expressed his desire to finish his career with the Raiders, and team owner Mark Davis has reportedly assured him he won’t be traded.

As the November 4 deadline approaches, the Cowboys’ path forward seems clearer: they’re open to adding help, but not desperate enough to chase impossible deals. For now, Jerry Jones is keeping his cards close and his defense under careful construction.