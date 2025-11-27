As the MLB free agent market begins to heat up, there are still plenty of big names on the open market. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease was the latest domino to fall, inking a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. As the market develops, one name that is sure to attract a lot of attention is Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal called Imai his “dude” of the week on X, formerly Twitter.

“Dude of week: Tatsuya Imai,” Rosenthal posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Imai said that he wants to join a team other than the Dodgers, as the Japanese righty would prefer to beat the back-to-back champions. While close with fellow countrymen Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, Imai wants to prove his worth in the major leagues away from the spotlight of Los Angeles. In addition to Rosenthal, that will gain Imai a lot of fans moving forward. Where will the latest import from Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) call home in the major leagues?

Article Continues Below

Tatsuya Imai is unlikely to join countrymen with the Dodgers.

Yamamoto, Ohtani, and Sasaki all helped contribute to the Dodgers' second straight World Series win. Sasaki came back from injury in September to emerge as the closer. Ohtani was his usual MVP self. Yamamoto captured the World Series MVP nod by putting on one of the best pitching performances in Fall Classic history.

Yet, it's a testament to the spirit of Imai that he wants to forge his path away from the star-studded Dodgers. The 27-year-old is poised to be one of free agency's biggest earners. While he won't earn as much as Yamamoto, Imai will certainly have a good chance to contribute to a potential World Series winner. Will he prove himself right and defeat Los Angeles as it looks for a threepeat?