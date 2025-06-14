As Jackson State looks to retool for next season, Mo Williams is making a play for the future. Williams has offered a scholarship to Erick Dampier Jr., the son of former NBA player Erick Dampier. He announced the offer on his X account.

“Blessed to receive a D1 offer to Jackson State University. 🙏🏽. I am thankful for the opportunity,” he said.

Dampier Jr. is ranked No. 3 in ESPN's national rankings for the 2028 class. As a freshman at MRA, he averaged 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. He already holds early offers from Purdue and San Diego, and now Jackson State is showing interest as they aim to build a team capable of competing for SWAC Championships and making a run in March Madness.

Dampier represented USA Basketball's U16 National Team at the FIBA World Cup, where he played six games and averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. The team finished undefeated with a 6-0 record, bringing home the gold medal.

Article Continues Below

Dampier Jr. is carrying on the basketball legacy of his father, Erick Dampier. Erick enjoyed a 16-year NBA career, playing for teams including the Indiana Pacers (1996-97), Golden State Warriors (1997-2004), Dallas Mavericks (2004-10), Miami Heat (2010-11), and Atlanta Hawks (2012). He retired with career averages of 7.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Should Dampier Jr. commit to Jackson State in the next couple of seasons, it would be a huge move, reminiscent of former Tigers head coach Deion Sanders. Mo Williams brings a level of name recognition and basketball pedigree to his recruiting, with his success in the NBA as proof of his efficacy as a teacher of the game.

Dampier Jr. would also be the latest son of an NBA player to join Jackson State, as Williams's own son Mike Williams committed to the Tigers in September 2024. Williams, a 6-foot, three-star combo guard ranked No. 2 in Mississippi's 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.