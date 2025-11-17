The Atlanta Falcons suffered a devastating blow to their offensive weapons this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but one player stands to benefit significantly from the chaos. Bijan Robinson's fantasy football value has skyrocketed in the wake of season-ending injuries to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a PCL sprain to star wide receiver Drake London. With Kirk Cousins back under center, Robinson enters a new era of opportunity that could transform him into a league-winning fantasy asset down the stretch.​

Source: #Falcons WR Drake London suffered a PCL sprain and is out this week and potentially more. With Michael Penix Jr out this week with an aggravation of his bone bruise and London out with a sprain, Atlanta is significantly short-handed. pic.twitter.com/i6SMQ3jG9V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The injuries exposed weaknesses in the Falcons' passing game that had been constraining Robinson's upside all season. Michael Penix Jr. completed just 60.1% of his passes with only nine touchdowns to three interceptions in his limited time as starter this season, averaging 225 yards per game. His conservative approach and inconsistency meant Robinson wasn't receiving the volume he deserves from a quarterback who could air the ball out and create more scoring opportunities.​

Now, with Kirk Cousins taking over, the entire complexion of the offense changes dramatically. Cousins has history throwing to Robinson and understands how to utilize elite pass-catching running backs in ways that maximize production.

Opportunity in the Passing Game

One of the most overlooked aspects of Robinson's talent is his elite receiving skills. The dynamic back has 47 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns on 59 targets this season, translating to a 18.7% target share. That target share places him among the most utilized receiving threats on the Falcons' roster, yet his production has been suppressed due to poor quarterback play and field position issues.​

Bijan Robinson records his first multi-touchdown game of the season. 👏 ✅ 90+ Total Rushing Yards

✅ 2+ Total TDs (+400) pic.twitter.com/ltO6Gj7L9H — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) November 16, 2025

With Penix sidelined potentially for the remainder of 2025, Robinson gains access to a quarterback who threw for 18 touchdowns last season and averaged 250 passing yards per game during his time with the Falcons in 2024. Cousins' gunslinger mentality means more aggressive downfield passing and increased opportunities for Robinson to make plays in space, which aligns perfectly with Robinson's elite yards after catch ability.​

The loss of Drake London to at least a one-game absence with a PCL sprain could extend further, meaning the Falcons will lean even more heavily on Robinson to produce in the passing game. London has accounted for 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns this season, making his absence a massive hole in the receiving corps that Robinson can fill.​

The Volume Advantage Without Drake London

Drake London's absence represents a golden opportunity for Robinson to capture additional targets and touches that were previously distributed throughout the offense. London's 31.6% target share was the third-highest mark in the NFL among players with 75 or more targets this season, according to multiple reports. With London sidelined, those targets don't simply disappear—they get redistributed, and Robinson stands to be the primary beneficiary.​

Robinson is already proving to be one of the most efficient receivers at his position, pulling in passes with consistency and reliability. His versatility as both a runner and pass-catcher makes him the perfect safety valve in an offense that will desperately need reliable production as the Falcons enter a crucial stretch of their season. The coaching staff has always understood Robinson's value in the passing game, and now they have the perfect excuse to feature him even more prominently.

The timing couldn't be better for fantasy managers who held Robinson through the tough stretches earlier this season. As the lead running back in an offense that suddenly has significant targets available and a quarterback known for aggressive play-calling, Robinson enters Week 12 with significantly elevated fantasy stock. His floor improves with more receiving opportunities, while his ceiling expands dramatically with a gunslinger like Cousins leading the charge.