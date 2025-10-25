Mackenzie Dern's long and winding journey to UFC gold reached its destination on Saturday night as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom captured the vacant strawweight championship with a hard-fought decision victory over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. The co-main event at Etihad Arena saw Dern prove she belongs at the pinnacle of the 115-pound division, repeating her 2020 victory over Jandiroba but this time with championship stakes on the line.​

MACKENZIE DERN HAS WON THE UFC WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 Stream #UFC321 on the ESPN App ➡️ https://t.co/oRQs9mickI pic.twitter.com/91BbSbAWPK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 32-year-old Arizona native now becomes the ninth champion in UFC strawweight history, cementing her legacy after a rollercoaster UFC career that has seen remarkable highs and difficult lows. For Dern, who entered the fight ranked fifth in the division, the victory represents vindication after years of inconsistency that saw her post a 5-4 record since first defeating Jandiroba nearly five years ago.​

Fighting in the same city where she captured a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championship exactly ten years earlier, Dern's sentimental return to Abu Dhabi proved to be the perfect setting for her crowning moment. The title shot materialized after former champion Zhang Weili vacated the belt to pursue flyweight gold against Valentina Shevchenko, creating an opportunity for two elite Brazilian grapplers to determine the division's new queen.​

Five Rounds of Championship Grit

The rematch showcased how much both fighters have evolved since their 2020 encounter at UFC 256, where Dern earned a unanimous decision with identical 29-28 scorecards across the board. This time, with championship rounds and five-round experience proving crucial, Dern demonstrated the improvements she's made both physically and mentally over the past five years.​

Dern entered the championship bout having won two consecutive fights, most recently submitting Amanda Ribas with a third-round armbar in January to avenge her first career loss. That victory showcased her continued evolution as a mixed martial artist, blending her world-class grappling with improved striking and cardio. Jandiroba, meanwhile, rode momentum from a five-fight winning streak that included impressive victories over former Dern opponents Amanda Lemos, Marina Rodriguez, and Yan Xiaonan.​

The championship rounds proved decisive for the new champion. Dern's experience in five-round main events—having competed in the championship distance four times previously in her UFC career—gave her an edge over Jandiroba, who had not fought a scheduled five-rounder since 2018. As Dern herself noted before the fight, “Five rounds, we have some space to change; you have time. You have 25 minutes to figure out your opponent and really see how things are playing out.”​

Representing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on MMA's Biggest Stage

Article Continues Below

Throughout her career, Dern has maintained that her mission in MMA was to represent Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the sport's biggest platform, much like Royce Gracie did in the early days of the UFC. Now, as champion, she has accomplished that goal in spectacular fashion. The multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has transitioned from grappling sensation to complete mixed martial artist, all while navigating the challenges of fighting, pregnancy, and personal growth within the UFC.​

For Brazil, the UFC 321 co-main event guaranteed another champion regardless of outcome, as both fighters represent the nation known as the birthplace of mixed martial arts. With eight Brazilians ranked in the strawweight top 15, the division remains a stronghold for Brazilian talent, and Dern proudly carries that legacy forward as the new champion.​

A Champion's Journey Complete

If that doesn’t move you then you’re a psychopath Seeing someone break through and then bring in their kid 🥲 Congrats to Mackenzie Dern#UFC321 pic.twitter.com/6Den7u5X5d — Geoff Sokol (@SokolGeoff) October 25, 2025

Dern's path to UFC gold has been anything but linear. After her initial victory over Jandiroba in 2020, she experienced a challenging stretch that included losses to Marina Rodriguez, Yan Xiaonan, Amanda Lemos, and Jessica Andrade. The inconsistency led some to question whether she would ever reach her full potential, with critics suggesting she hadn't tapped into all her abilities despite her elite grappling credentials.​

However, the new champion has silenced those doubts. By stringing together victories over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas before capturing gold against Jandiroba, Dern proved she possesses the mental fortitude and technical skills required to compete at championship level. Her striking power, which proved decisive in key moments of both fights against Jandiroba, has evolved to complement her submission mastery, making her a complete threat at 115 pounds.​

As the dust settles on UFC 321, Mackenzie Dern stands atop the strawweight division with championship gold around her waist. The journey took detours and required persistence through adversity, but the destination makes every obstacle worthwhile. In Abu Dhabi—a city that holds special significance in her combat sports journey—Dern achieved what she set out to accomplish a decade ago: representing Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the highest level of mixed martial arts, now as UFC strawweight champion.