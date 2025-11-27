Thanksgiving week doesn't just promise treats in Big Ten country. It crystalizes the conference title picture, let alone the College Football Playoff race. Ohio State and Michigan hand the nation post Turkey Day leftovers on Saturday, while Indiana also awaits its fate for Dec. 6 as we launch our Week 14 rankings.

1. Ohio State (-)

Ryan Day witnessed the Ohio State defense hit a mark not seen since 1987 in Saturday's romp. But Michigan remains in the heads of the Buckeyes. Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith already vowed he'd never lose to the Wolverines again — and gets his chance this weekend.

2. Indiana (-)

Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers face a dismal rival in Purdue. So the Big Ten title game likely will have local representation through Indiana come Dec. 6. But the top seed in the College Football Playoffs are also on the line in all likelihood.

3. Oregon (-)

Dan Lanning had his Ducks pumped for the funeral — Trojan funeral according to him. But can they make it back to Indianapolis for the first Saturday of December if Ohio State or Indiana stumbles?

4. Michigan (+1)

Sherrone Moore made Wolverine fans forget about last year's record — by owning the win over the Buckeyes. Michigan still wants nothing more than to beat the defending national champs inside the Big House.

5. USC (-1)

No conference title or CFP once again for Lincoln Riley and USC. But the Trojans can still keep the Bell this weekend against UCLA…and maybe get the Alamo Bowl.

6. Washington (-)

The Huskies can ruin Oregon's pursuit of another Big Ten title game appearance with an upset. Jedd Fisch, though, is still dealing with Florida chatter.

7. Iowa (+1)

The Hawkeyes outscored Michigan State 13-0 in the fourth quarter to avoid the upset. Kirk Ferentz will take Iowa to a 12th bowl game in the last 13 seasons.

8. Nebraska (+2)

Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers must deal with the possibility of losing not one, but two Raiolas. This time quarterback Dylan Raiola amid some transfer rumblings.

9. Illinois (-2)

Bret Bielema had to deal with his former team celebrating in front of him as Wisconsin stunned his Illini. Saturday feels like a “win back the fans” week as a fierce rival awaits.

10. Northwestern (+1)

The Wildcats are bowl eligible at 6-5. But want nothing more than to claim the in-state bragging rights against Illinois.

11. Minnesota (-2)

Golden Gophers lost a shootout against the No. 10 in these rankings. Last thing P.J. Fleck and company want is to see Luke Fickell and his Badgers end the year with a winning streak — in front of Minnesota.

12. Penn State (+2)

Lane Kiffin isn't coming to State College. Neither is Brian Kelly. But is interim head coach Terry Smith the guy moving forward with PSU winning two in a row?

13. UCLA (-)

UCLA hasn't gone 3-9 since Chip Kelly's first season in Westwood. Well, Kelly is back on the coaching market again after the Raiders fired him. But Bob Chesney chatter circles around the Los Angeles region even amid the reported Penn State interest.

14. Rutgers (-2)

Took a massive 42-9 blowout loss to the top-ranked team in the land. Rutgers still needs a win to seal bowl eligibility.

15. Wisconsin (+1)

Fickell and his team are showing some fight after stunning Illinois. A win over Minnesota creates big momentum for '26.

16. Maryland (-1)

It all fell apart after its romp of Wisconsin. Maryland heads to the final regular season week on a seven-game slide.

17. Michigan State (-)

MSU doesn't have to worry about Jonathan Smith entertaining a return to his alma mater Oregon State. But he and the Spartans are on an eight-game slide.

18. Purdue (-)

Barry Odom will really win over Boilermaker fans by shaking up the CFB world in beating Indiana. Highly doubtful as a 28.5-point underdog.