The 2025 fantasy football season has entered its final stretch. Week 12 arrives with a chaotic mix of injuries, bye weeks, and breakout potential. With the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins all idle, fantasy football managers will need to get creative to fill quarterback slots.

Key insights

Michael Penix Jr may have suffered a season-ending knee injury, and Aaron Rodgers is nursing a wrist issue. Also, CJ Stroud, Jaxson Dart, and Dillon Gabriel remain in concussion protocol. That’s left a thin QB pool for managers chasing playoff positioning or fighting for survival.

However, even with several key absences, there’s still plenty of firepower available. Elite passers like Jalen Hurts, Drake Maye, and Josh Allen remain must-starts. Meanwhile, other playmakers such as Brock Purdy and Caleb Williams offer intriguing upside.

Let’s break down this week’s top Quarterback plays and a few under-the-radar sleepers who could swing your matchup.

Week 12 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ DAL)

It wasn’t a vintage performance for Jalen Hurts in Week 11. Still, his dual-threat value keeps him near the top of the fantasy football hierarchy. Hurts completed 14 of 28 passes for 135 yards and added 31 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Eagles’ 16–9 win over Detroit. Yes, his passing numbers were pedestrian. That said, Hurts’ ability to find the end zone with his legs salvaged another productive fantasy day.

Facing Dallas in Week 12, Hurts will look to rebound in a potential NFC East slugfest. The Cowboys’ defense has been generally solid. However, their aggressiveness up front opens opportunities for designed runs and broken-play scrambles. Hurts’ rushing upside makes him a top-three fantasy quarterback this week, even if the passing numbers don’t explode.

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. IND)

Mahomes’ Week 11 stat line wasn’t exactly MVP-caliber. Even in “down” games, though, he continues to provide a steady fantasy football floor. Kansas City’s offense has been inconsistent. They have been plagued by drops and stalled drives. Mahomes, though, remains too talented and too central to the game plan to ever bench.

Against the Colts in Week 12, Mahomes draws a defense that has struggled against elite quarterbacks. This is a prime bounce-back spot for fantasy managers who need a reliable 20-point outing.

Caleb Williams, CHI (vs. PIT)

It’s been an uneven stretch for Caleb Williams. Still, he continues to find ways to win. The Chicago quarterback completed 16-of-32 passes for 193 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 19–17 victory over the Vikings. Yes, his efficiency remains inconsistent. That said, Williams’ poise late in games is becoming a defining trait. He has already logged five fourth-quarter comebacks this season.

Week 12’s matchup against the Steelers provides a chance for redemption. Pittsburgh’s secondary has been susceptible to deep plays. Their pass rush also leaves them vulnerable to mobile quarterbacks. As such, Williams could finally deliver a well-rounded fantasy performance.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Brock Purdy, SF (vs. CAR)

After missing time with injury, Brock Purdy came back firing. He completed 19-of-26 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a 41–22 rout of Arizona. He was sharp, efficient, and in full command of the offense. That's a promising sign heading into a favorable home matchup against Carolina.

The Panthers’ defense has struggled to generate consistent pressure. With Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings all healthy, Purdy should have ample chances to post another QB1-level fantasy football day. While he doesn’t have the rushing upside of Hurts or Josh Allen, his precision and red-zone efficiency make him one of the best streaming options of the week.

Baker Mayfield, TB (@ LAR)

Baker Mayfield continues to grind out respectable fantasy football numbers, even in losses. He threw for 173 yards and a touchdown while adding 39 rushing yards and another score in a 44–32 defeat to Buffalo. That type of balanced production gives him sneaky upside. This is especially true for managers looking to patch a QB hole caused by bye weeks or injuries.

Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ ARI)

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t posted gaudy numbers lately. Still, he’s quietly been one of the steadiest fantasy football quarterbacks over the last month. In Jacksonville’s 35–6 victory over the Chargers, Lawrence threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and added a short rushing score.

The Cardinals’ defense is inconsistent and vulnerable to play-action. This plays right into Lawrence’s strengths. Sure, he’s unlikely to deliver a 300-yard explosion. However, his dual-threat capability and high floor make him an excellent streaming or QB2 option in Week 12.

Injury and bye-week fallout

This week’s byes remove several fantasy football staples from the lineup. Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Tua Tagovailoa, and Marcus Mariota are all unavailable, forcing managers to look deeper down the rankings.

Injury updates to monitor ahead of this weekend include: Aaron Rodgers (wrist), Michael Penix Jr (knee), Jaxson Dart (concussion), Dillon Gabriel (concussion), and of course, Jayden Daniels (elbow). Fantasy football managers should monitor late-week injury updates closely. Backup situations, such as Jacoby Brissett in Arizona or Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland, could create sneaky value depending on how these injury storylines develop.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

30. Shedeur Sanders, CLE (@ LV)

29. Tyrod Taylor, NYJ (@ BAL)

28. Mason Rudolph, PIT (@ CHI)

27. Davis Mills, HOU (vs. BUF)

26. Geno Smith, LV (vs. CLE)

25. J.J. McCarthy, MIN (@ GB)

24. Tyler Shough, NO (vs. ATL)

23. Dillon Gabriel, CLE (@ LV)

22. Michael Penix Jr., ATL (@ NO)

21. Cam Ward, TEN (vs. SEA)

20. Bryce Young, CAR (@ SF)

19. Jameis Winston, NYG (@ DET)

18. Justin Fields, NYJ (@ BAL)

17. Jacoby Brissett, ARI (vs. JAX)

16. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ ARI)

15. Jordan Love, GB (vs. MIN)

14. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. PHI)

13. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ LAR)

12. Daniel Jones, IND (@ KC)

11. Joe Flacco, CIN (vs. NE)

10. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. CAR)

9. Sam Darnold, SEA (@ TEN)

8. Jared Goff, DET (vs. NYG)

7. Caleb Williams, CHI (vs. PIT)

6. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. TB)

5. Josh Allen, BUF (@ HOU)

4. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. IND)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. NYJ)

2. Drake Maye, NE (@ CIN)

1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ DAL)

Bottom line

Quarterback has been an unpredictable position all season long. Week 12 is no exception. The top names like Hurts, Mahomes, and Allen remain locked in as must-starts. However, the true challenge lies in identifying the right streaming option or sleeper. Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield stand out as the most reliable mid-tier plays. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams offers intriguing upside against an inconsistent Steelers secondary.

As the playoff race tightens, stability matters more than ceiling. Trust proven passers in strong offensive systems, keep a close eye on injury news, and don’t be afraid to make a bold streaming play if the matchup dictates it. Week 12 may be messy, but opportunity always hides in the chaos.