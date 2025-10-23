They call Chicago the “Windy City,” but was it also gusty inside the United Center on Wednesday night? It was likely not, but Bulls guard Josh Giddey threw up a shot early in their season opener at home against the Detroit Pistons that looked as though it was blown away from its intended target.

During a possession in the first quarter, Giddey tried to create a play as the shot clock was winding down. Facing the defense of Pistons guard Ausar Thompson, Giddey tried to beat the shot clock with a pull-up from just inside the 3-point line.

But his attempt went wayward. It wasn't even close to the basket or the backboard. Maybe Thompson got a piece of the leather, affecting the ball's trajectory. In any case, Giddey's miss looked comical and gave the internet something to laugh about.

Hoo boy. pic.twitter.com/KLTYfpfF7f — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“JOSH GIDDEY IS COOKIN’ 🔥🔥🔥,” a sarcastic post read.

“THEY DONT EVEN LET YOU PULL UP WITH GIDDY ON 2k TF HE THOUGHT,” a fan shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“Damn that’s $90 million huh?” a fan wrote, perhaps referring to the four-year extension contract that Giddey signed with the Bulls in September — except it was for $100 million.

“This has to be the worse miss of all time”

A fan tried to give Giddey the benefit of the doubt: “Had to be a block because there’s no way he missed this bad,=.”

From a different social media user: “Worst shot of all time not even kidding”

Well, fans can say whatever they want about Giddey's shot, but at the end of the day, he and the Bulls got the job done, as Chicago defeated the Pistons, 115-111. Giddey played a big role in that victory, with the 23-year-old guard from Australia pouring in 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting to go along with 11 assists and five rebounds, plus a block in 29 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic and Matas Buzelis had 28 and 21 points, respectively, for the Bulls, who made a big statement right out of the gate of the 2025-26 season.

The 1-0 Bulls will look to sustain their form when they lock horns with the Orlando Magic on Saturday on the road.