The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders looking to prevent a three-game losing skid. Ideally, they would have all hands on deck for this game, but that was glaringly not the case on their first drive versus the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with their top two downfield weapons watching from the sidelines.

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were seen during the broadcast with their helmets on while observing the drive from the sidelines.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were not on the field for the Cowboys opening drive pic.twitter.com/V3qxd82Kga — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was not immediately clear why the two wideouts were held from participating in that series, but it doesn't seem to be due to injuries either.

Article Continues Below

“Coach’s decision, per #Cowboys PR to Lisa Salters on the broadcast. Unclear if it was disciplinary,” Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Without Lamb and Pickens on the field, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' attack struggled to move the chains. Their first drive of the contest only lasted three plays, consisted of three rushing attempts by running back Javonte Williams and an incomplete throw by Prescott intended for wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Dallas then settled for a punt after those plays.

The Cowboys then forced the Raiders to punt the ball in the following possession before Lamb and Pickens stepped on the field in Dallas' second drive of the contest.

Dallas carried a 3-5-1 record into Week 11 following two losses in a row to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 and to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.