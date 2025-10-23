When it comes to talent and confidence, Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls has both. And it is a good thing too, because Chicago will need Buzelis to excel with Coby White out due to a calf injury for the start of the season.

Before the Bulls' season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, head coach Billy Donovan made it a point to reel Buzelis in and remind him he still has work to do. When asked by Sam Smith of NBA.com about how Buzelis intends to excel with his brand of brashness, Donovan said what any coach would say.

“ I mean, this is probably more my personality. I always get concerned about that stuff,” Donovan said. “It’s not just Matas, it’s everybody. I’m sitting here, listening to what the community is talking about regarding Matas. It's more about Matas keeping himself grounded. He’s not arrived. It’s just the truth. I love Matas. I think he has an unbelievable runway to be an outstanding player in this league. If he keeps this drive and his motivation and doesn’t think he’s arrived.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan explaining why Matas Buzelis “has not arrived” pic.twitter.com/HfUZfqJO1v — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) October 23, 2025

Buzelis is embracing his second season with the Bulls.

Matas Buzelis has the makings of being a Bulls star .

So far, Buzelis has put up some considerable numbers that showcase his real potential. Last season, he averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Additionally, Buzelis shot 45.4% from the field, 36.1% from the three-point line, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

Altogether, he played in 80 games. During the summer, Buzelis really blossomed while playing in the NBA Summer League. Against the Indiana Pacers, he scored 28 points and shot 8-for-14 from the field. Recently, Buzelis expressed his goal to win the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year honors.

All in all, he is a budding star in the making, and with the proper focus, his star will shine really soon.