The Philadelphia Eagles are in an awkward situation with A.J. Brown. Philadelphia's star receiver has been the center of controversy this season due to a lack of targets. The drama is becoming too much for Philadelphia's head coach to deal with.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has had enough with the Brown questions. He told reporters that he's “close to being done” with those questions on Wednesday.

“I'm close to being done answering these questions with this,” Sirianni said per ESPN's Tim McManus. “He's working hard and he is a big part of this game plan [for Sunday's game against the Lions] and he'll be a big part of the game plan going forward. He's working like crazy when he's here, and I'm excited to have him.”

Sirianni cited one example of a play designed for Brown that resulted in a touchdown for DeVonta Smith. He argued that stats alone cannot tell the entire tale of a football game.

“If you look at how the game went, there were a lot of plays that are going to [Brown] that for different reasons don't. For instance, [Smith]'s touchdown, that play is going to A.J.; they took it away, and [Hurts] threw it over the top. You can't look at stats and just say this is what's happening. You can't paint the picture that way,” Sirianni said.

Ultimately, Sirianni wanted to make it clear that Brown is a big part of the game plan every week.

Eagles' A.J. Brown doubles down on blunt comments

Brown made some more bold statements on Wednesday that Sirianni may be asked about.

“I don't care if I'm misunderstood. I'll stand up and fall on the sword over and over again. It's about doing what we're supposed to do on offense,” Brown declared via The Athletic's Zach Berman.

The star wide receiver isn't happy with just winning. He always wants to be improving.

“And if we're really in this business to try to get better, we got to do what we go to to do and not just say, ‘it's about wins' or ‘as long as we got the win, it's cool.' No, you can't do that. Not in this league,” Brown explained. “We got to continue to get better. We have to do what we gotta do on offense to help the defense, help the special teams.”

Perhaps this narrative around Brown could be put to rest if he has a big game against Detroit in Week 11.