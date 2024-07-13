The Indiana Pacers surpassed any and all expectations of them during the 2023-24 season, making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals and even putting up a solid fight against the eventual champion Boston Celtics, contrary to what a sweep would say. In the process, it has been a bit easy to forget that the Pacers achieved all of that without having the services of one of their most promising youngsters in Bennedict Mathurin.

Mathurin missed the final 19 games of the regular season in addition to the entirety of the Pacers' 2024 playoff run due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. This same injury also prevented the 22-year-old wing to suit up for Team Canada in their quest to win gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics. But the good news is that Mathurin is right on track in his recovery from injury.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Bennedict Mathurin has “almost been cleared for contract”, according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star. Over four months have passed since Mathurin underwent surgery to repair his shoulder injury, and now, he is on the cusp of taking a major step in his return with a little over three months left to go before the regular season begins.

Part of why the Pacers were comfortable with trading Buddy Hield away was that they looked at Mathurin, as well as Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, as players who are more than capable of stepping up in bigger roles.

Mathurin averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season; he may have averaged fewer points last season after playing in fewer minutes per game, but his efficiency from the field rose, and he showed improvement in his playmaking. Those are key points of development for him as he looks to assume a more featured role in the Pacers rotation next season.

How will Bennedict Mathurin fit into the Pacers rotation upon his return?

The Pacers seemed to stumble upon a formula of success in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Andrew Nembhard has proven himself as a scrappy perimeter defender and a big-shot maker, while Aaron Nesmith is earning his keep as he spends every minute on the court giving everything that he has. It will not be too fair to the both of them to be demoted back to a bench role given how much they impressed last season.

Thus, it's looking like Bennedict Mathurin is shaping up to be a super sixth man for the Pacers. His skillset as a score-first wing who gets to the line plenty makes him a perfect fit to command touches whenever the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are taking their breathers.

Mathurin, however, will have some competition for minutes on the wing. Ben Sheppard was one of the Pacers' most trusted players in the postseason, showing his potential as a keeper for the team as a 3-and-D wing. Sheppard's size and length should continue to endear him to Rick Carlisle and the rest of the Pacers coaching staff.

Moreover, with Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman all competing for backup big minutes behind Siakam and Myles Turner, Jarace Walker is also being molded by the team as a small forward. Walker has shown that he has the stroke from beyond the arc to thrive as a wing player, and at 6'8, he is a mismatch problem waiting to happen due to his size and strength.

Whatever the case may be, expect Bennedict Mathurin to have first crack at the sixth man role alongside TJ McConnell, with, perhaps, an opportunity to start should he outplay the likes of Nembhard or Nesmith.