The Indiana Pacers have plenty to be excited about with their young talent as they attempt to make a playoff appearance this season. However, those postseason hopes may have to be put on standby after Bennedict Mathurin fell to injury.
It's not good news for Indiana, as the second-year prospect is officially undergoing season-ending surgery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bennedict Mathurin is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to go for the 2024-25 season.
“ESPN Sources: Indiana Pacers G Bennedict Mathurin will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Mathurin — the 2024 Rising Stars MVP — averages 14.5 points. He's expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-2025 season.”
The Pacers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and are within range of securing a guaranteed playoff spot. However, the news of Bennedict Mathurin receiving season-ending shoulder surgery doesn't bode well for their postseason chances. On top of the 14.5 points per game he's averaging, Mathurin is also recording 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
He's served as an excellent third or fourth scoring option for the Pacers all season long. They will surely miss his presence on the court. If anything, it means guys like Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith will have to step up. If not, Indiana could find themselves as an early playoff exit.
The Pacers will play their first game without Mathurin on Sunday night when the face off against the Orlando Magic. We'll see what Indiana can do without him in the lineup, as the Magic are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference right now.