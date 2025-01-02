The Indiana Pacers have been off to a disappointing start this season. They are currently 16-18 and in eight place in the Eastern Conference standings, and do not resemble the team that made an Eastern Conference Finals run last season. To help bolster their roster, the Pacers made a trade for Thomas Bryant for additional frontcourt depth. In terms of potential development, the Pacers made a roster move this week, adding an intriguing young player on a two-way contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The Pacers signed RayJ Dennis to a two-way contract on Wednesday in their latest roster move. They already had all three of their two-way contract slots filled, so in order to open up the roster spot they waived former UConn standout Tristen Newton. Newton was in his rookie season in the NBA after being selected by the Pacers with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As per the NBA's new CBA, teams were given one more two-way contract slot, up from the previous limit of two, beginning with last season. Dennis joins Quenton Jackson and Enrique Freeman as the three Pacers' players on two-way contracts. Freeman is a fellow rookie, while Jackson has spent the past two seasons with the Pacers and Washington Wizards.

Under a two-way contract, Dennis will be limited to only 50 NBA games and won't be eligible to play in the playoffs should the Pacers make the postseason. He will see plenty of playing time in the G League with the Indiana Mad Ants

Dennis joins the Pacers after having gone undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. He played five seasons of college basketball, two at Boise State, two at Toledo and his final season at Baylor. Last season, he was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team, and was one of the conference's best playmakers.

Dennis had actually signed a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards right at the beginning of the season, but was waived just a couple of days after his signing. Dennis had been playing in the G League with the San Diego Clippers before signing with the Pacers.

The former Baylor standout was no stranger to the Clippers' organization having played for them in summer league and then joining them for training camp.

During the G League's Showcase Cup portion of the schedule, Dennis appeared in 16 games for the San Diego Clippers at a little over 31 minutes per game. He had been averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81 percent shooting from the free-throw line.