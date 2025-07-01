The Indiana Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals came thanks in large part to the team’s depth and versatility. They have now lost one key player who brought both of these traits to the table.

Myles Turner is reportedly set to sign a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. NBA Insider Brian Windhorst did not mince words when speaking about how the Pacers’ current players and head coach should feel about the move.

“If I'm an Indiana Pacer right now, I'm absolutely disgusted, I am sick to my stomach,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s First Take. “If I'm Tyrese Haliburton, I am breaking things right now. If I'm Rick Carlisle, I'm furious… they hate the Bucks.”

Tyrese Halliburton's Achilles injury in Game 7 of this season’s NBA Finals likely changed the calculus for Indiana’s front office. It is possible that general manager Chad Buchanan and others were not ready to spend on Turner and deal with a greater financial burden.

The 29-year-old had expressed a desire to remain with the Pacers, but after the Bucks waived Damian Lillard's contract to make room for the center, the odds of a reunion were bleak.

“Turner wanted to return to Indiana and run it back after the Finals run, but sources said Pacers offers were well below what Milwaukee came up with here,” insider Ramona Shelburne said. “Indy hasn’t paid luxury tax since 2005. Seems they were prepared to do so to some extent, but not at this level.”

Turner was a key contributor for the Eastern Conference champions. Across 72 regular-season games, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting roughly 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from distance.

During the playoffs, Turner averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting around 34 percent from range.

It remains to be seen if this will change how the Bucks proceed with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the signing has certainly impacted the Pacers immediate future.

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers GM Chad Buchanan (center) with Marquette G Kam Jones and Liberty G Taelon Peter behind him. 2025 NBA Draft logo in background
Siegel's Scoop with Jonathan Kuminga, Myles Turner, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Anfernee Simons
