The Indiana Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals came thanks in large part to the team’s depth and versatility. They have now lost one key player who brought both of these traits to the table.

Myles Turner is reportedly set to sign a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. NBA Insider Brian Windhorst did not mince words when speaking about how the Pacers’ current players and head coach should feel about the move.

“If I'm an Indiana Pacer right now, I'm absolutely disgusted, I am sick to my stomach,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s First Take. “If I'm Tyrese Haliburton, I am breaking things right now. If I'm Rick Carlisle, I'm furious… they hate the Bucks.”

Tyrese Halliburton's Achilles injury in Game 7 of this season’s NBA Finals likely changed the calculus for Indiana’s front office. It is possible that general manager Chad Buchanan and others were not ready to spend on Turner and deal with a greater financial burden.

The 29-year-old had expressed a desire to remain with the Pacers, but after the Bucks waived Damian Lillard's contract to make room for the center, the odds of a reunion were bleak.

“Turner wanted to return to Indiana and run it back after the Finals run, but sources said Pacers offers were well below what Milwaukee came up with here,” insider Ramona Shelburne said. “Indy hasn’t paid luxury tax since 2005. Seems they were prepared to do so to some extent, but not at this level.”

Turner was a key contributor for the Eastern Conference champions. Across 72 regular-season games, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting roughly 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from distance.

During the playoffs, Turner averaged 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting around 34 percent from range.

It remains to be seen if this will change how the Bucks proceed with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the signing has certainly impacted the Pacers immediate future.