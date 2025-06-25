The first trade of draft night has happened as the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal less than an hour before the 2025 NBA Draft. The Spurs were originally in possession of the 38th overall pick, but that has now gone to the Pacers. In exchange, San Antonio is getting a future second-round pick and cash.

“First draft pick trade of the night: The San Antonio Spurs are trading the No. 38 pick in tonight's NBA draft to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania said in a post.

